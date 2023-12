Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Warriors were 2-2 heading into Friday night, where they faced St. Cloud Apollo at home. Brainerd went on to win 100-69, the first time the Warriors scored 100 or more since Jan. 31 last season vs. Willmar.

