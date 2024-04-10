Brainerd Armory Holds Memorial on 82nd Anniversary of Bataan Death March

82 years ago, after the three-month Battle of Bataan, the Imperial Japanese Army forcibly moved 75,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war from the Bataan peninsula to Camp O’Donnell in the Philippines during World War II. On Tuesday, a memorial was held in honor of those who lost their lives and survived the Bataan Death March at the Brainerd National Guard Armory.

The Bataan Death March began when 75,000 soldiers from the American and Filipino armed forces were forced to march up to 65 miles from April 9 to April 17, 1942. If a soldier stopped, they were killed. If a civilian tried to help them, they were killed.

For the military, honoring the Bataan Death March is of the utmost importance, especially in Brainerd.

The exact number of casualties during the Bataan Death March is still unknown. Some sources estimate the number of American deaths at 500-650 casualties, while the number of Filipino deaths can range from 5,000-18,000. This is why those in the armed forces believe it’s important to honor the sacrifices our Filipino brothers and sisters made during the death march.

It is one thing to read about events like the Bataan Death March, but for the National Guard’s Col. Joshua Simer, attending memorial events like the one at the Brainerd Armory is how you can learn so much about the nation’s history.

After World War II, the Japanese commander who commanded the forces that perpetrated the Bataan Death March, along with two of his officers, were convicted of war crimes. All three were subsequently executed.