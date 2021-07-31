Brainerd Area Woman Recognized for Lifetime’s Worth of Volunteering

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tammy Ebertowski has spent the last 25 years of her life giving her time back to the community with the goal of helping people who have walked in the shoes she once did.

She was given a surprise “thank you” at Northern Lights Senior Living on Friday in recognition of her hard work. But her day wasn’t finished – she later went to the Brainerd VFW’s blood drive to give smiles and help the lives of people she’ll never meet.



Ebertowski has volunteered at locations like the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center, hospitals, and more. She says she will always have a passion for volunteering as long as she’s able.

