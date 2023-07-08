Brainerd Area Students Bring ‘High School Musical Jr.’ to the Stage

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Rookie and veteran student performers from all over the Brainerd Lakes Area have brought the hit film “High School Musical” to life as “High School Musical JR.” With help from the CLC Performing Arts Center, youth have come together for the love of acting and to build stronger relationships in their community.

Performances continue at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd through the weekend. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 8th and 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 9th. More information can be found at the CLC Performing Arts Center website.

