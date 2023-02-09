Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Area State Legislators Meet for “Eggs & Issues” to Discuss Jobs, Economy

Hanky HazeltonFeb. 8 2023

The annual “Eggs & Issues” event, hosted by the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce, allows Crow Wing County residents to meet and hear area legislators discuss issues involving business, jobs, and the economy. Held at Madden’s Resort on Gull Lake on Friday, this year’s meeting saw Sen. Justin Eichorn and Representatives Ben Davis, Krista Knudsen, and Josh Heintzeman in attendance.

By — Hanky Hazelton

