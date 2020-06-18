Brainerd Area Sertoma Club Announces This Year’s Service To Mankind Award Recipient

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Area Sertoma Club held their weekly meeting today to present their annual Service To Mankind Award. The award represents a leader in the community that goes above and beyond the normal call of duty.

This year’s recipient, Troy Schreifels, has spent nearly 22 years with the Brainerd Police Department and has worked through the ranks to become a sergeant. Schreifels became a mentor to kids when he took on a new role in 2007 as a school resource officer. He was recognized this week for his active role in the Brainerd community and for his part as a volunteer in many area organizations.

The Brainerd Area Sertoma Club is made up of members that focus on serving the community and helping those in need.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today