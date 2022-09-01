Brainerd Area Men “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” to Bring Awareness to Sexual Violence

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Men had the opportunity to step into women’s heels and bring awareness to sexualized violence on Saturday in Brainerd.

The 14th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event was held in front of Mills Ford. Men gathered to march and help bring an end to rape, sexual assault, and gender violence.

The march is Sexual Assault Services’ biggest fundraiser of the year, where men literally walk one mile in women’s high heels. It is not easy, but it gets people talking for a great cause.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every 68 seconds someone is experiencing sexual violence, and they may be hesitant to come forward. No matter your gender, if you experience a crime, Sexual Assault Services wants you to seek out to them for help. We all might know someone effected by sexual assault and might be looking for ways to support a friend, a family member, or a stranger.

For more information and ways to donate about the international event, you can visit the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes website.

