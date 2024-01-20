Brainerd Area Grocery Store Workers Reject Latest Contract Offers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Approximately 660 grocery workers from five Brainerd Lakes Area grocery stores remain without a contract tonight after rejecting the latest offer from ownership of those stores.

Workers at Pequot Lakes SuperValu, Cub Foods in Brainerd and Baxter, and Super One Foods in Baxter and Crosby have been working without a collective bargaining agreement since Dec. 3 and staged a four-day Unfair Labor Practices strike around Christmas time.

According to a press release, yesterday, members of the United Food and Commerical Workers (UFCW) Local 663 union overwhelmingly voted to reject offers from employers Quisberg’s and Miner’s for a second time. Workers say they are fighting for better wages and benefits to build a better life at work and better serve the communities that rely on them. They are also requesting future bargaining dates from store owners.

Quisberg’s and Miner’s elected to not comment on the situation at this time.

