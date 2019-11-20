Brainerd Area Daycare Where Infant Died Has License Suspended

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd area daycare where an infant was found unresponsive and later died earlier this month has had its license suspended by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Country Bumpkin Daycare, located about 10 miles south of Brainerd on Weatherby Road, is licensed to Mindy Koering of Brainerd. The Minnesota Department of Human Services temporarily suspended the daycare license on Friday, meaning the daycare cannot operate while an investigation into the death is underway.

According to a letter sent to Koering, the DHS says it has determined that the health, safety, and rights of children in the daycare are in imminent risk of harm. Koering has the right to appeal the temporary suspension within five calendar days from when it went into effect.

An infant boy was found unresponsive at Koering’s daycare on November 12th and died at an area hospital. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, are investigating the cause of death, and more information is expected when autopsy results are available.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today