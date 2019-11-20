Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Area Daycare Where Infant Died Has License Suspended

Nathan Green — Nov. 20 2019

The Brainerd area daycare where an infant was found unresponsive and later died earlier this month has had its license suspended by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Country Bumpkin Daycare, located about 10 miles south of Brainerd on Weatherby Road, is licensed to Mindy Koering of Brainerd. The Minnesota Department of Human Services temporarily suspended the daycare license on Friday, meaning the daycare cannot operate while an investigation into the death is underway.

According to a letter sent to Koering, the DHS says it has determined that the health, safety, and rights of children in the daycare are in imminent risk of harm. Koering has the right to appeal the temporary suspension within five calendar days from when it went into effect.

An infant boy was found unresponsive at Koering’s daycare on November 12th and died at an area hospital. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, are investigating the cause of death, and more information is expected when autopsy results are available.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Brainerd Student-Athletes Commit To Playing At The Collegiate Level

Leech Lake SNAP-ED Program Receives Circle of Excellence Award

Church Leaders Get Together For Annual Faith Leader Luncheon in Brainerd

Veterans Appreciation Dinner Hosted By The Center in Brainerd

Latest Stories

Minnesota State Board Of Trustees Has Lunch With BSU and NTC Students

Posted on Nov. 20 2019

Chipotle Opens Up In New Baxter Location

Posted on Nov. 20 2019

Bemidji's Mostad, Hess Brothers Commit To Continuing Athletic Careers In College

Posted on Nov. 20 2019

Brainerd Student-Athletes Commit To Playing At The Collegiate Level

Posted on Nov. 20 2019

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Curling Club Legends League

Posted on Nov. 20 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.