Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Approves Permit for Adult & Teen Challenge Expansion

Lakeland News — Sep. 11 2022

A conditional use permit was approved by the Brainerd City Council on Tuesday for Adult & Teen Challenge’s planned expansion into three abandoned buildings adjacent to their property.

The buildings were originally used by Good Samaritan Society of Brainerd as a rehabilitation living facility for senior citizens. Adult & Teen Challenge plans to use the property as a residential recovery facility with outpatient services. The project will provide a place to live and recover for adults and teens looking to get clean from substance addictions.

“The buildings currently have 16 bedrooms each with small common spaces in the middle,” said James Kramvik, Brainerd Community Development Director. “Two of the buildings they are proposing to use for residential recovery services, providing a total of 32 bedrooms with 64 spaces if two occupants were placed in each room.

Two buildings would be used for housing and the third would be used as a rehabilitation site. These facilities will also operate year-round.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

In Focus: Animals Come to Life Through Brainerd Artist’s Paintings

Brainerd Man Suffers Head Injury After Motorcycle Crash

Lakes Area United Way Holds Poverty Simulation for Area Non-Profits

Essentia Health Breaks Ground on New Clinic And Pharmacy in Deerwood

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.