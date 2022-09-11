Brainerd Approves Permit for Adult & Teen Challenge Expansion
A conditional use permit was approved by the Brainerd City Council on Tuesday for Adult & Teen Challenge’s planned expansion into three abandoned buildings adjacent to their property.
The buildings were originally used by Good Samaritan Society of Brainerd as a rehabilitation living facility for senior citizens. Adult & Teen Challenge plans to use the property as a residential recovery facility with outpatient services. The project will provide a place to live and recover for adults and teens looking to get clean from substance addictions.
“The buildings currently have 16 bedrooms each with small common spaces in the middle,” said James Kramvik, Brainerd Community Development Director. “Two of the buildings they are proposing to use for residential recovery services, providing a total of 32 bedrooms with 64 spaces if two occupants were placed in each room.
Two buildings would be used for housing and the third would be used as a rehabilitation site. These facilities will also operate year-round.
