Brainerd American Legion Serving Up 1,500 Free Meals for Thanksgiving

American Legion Post 255 in Brainerd is getting ready for their annual Thanksgiving community meal event. First responders will be volunteering their time to help deliver the free meals for the holiday.

More than 1,500 meals have been prepared at the Brainerd Legion to serve as many people as possible that need a good hearty meal on Thanksgiving Day. The Legion is the main hub for packing meals because of its space, and they’re on track to provide 1,100 pounds of cooked turkey.

The Legion previously served the meals in-person, but ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started, they now have outside pick-up stations as well as volunteers that help deliver meals. This help comes thanks to first responders from the Brainerd and Baxter Police Departments, Brainerd Fire Department, Mission Township Fire Department, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, and the Minnesota State Patrol.

At 9 in the morning on Thanksgiving Day, those first responders will show up in their emergency vehicles in front of the Legion and start delivering to those who have already placed an order.

Within reason, people can order from between one to five meals. Once an order is placed, they will be delivered to nursing homes, group homes, and more.

“I enjoy doing this,” said Dewayne Collins, the former commander of the Brainerd American Legion Post 555. “It’s good for the community, you get to know a lot of people.”

The event is sponsored by the Brainerd American Legion, the Brainerd VFW, the Brainerd Eagles, and the Brainerd Elks. All are welcome to a free meal through the Legion – if you wish to stop by and pick up a meal, you can do so between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

