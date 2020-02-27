Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Agrees To Match Funds For Riverfront Park Grant

Nathan Green — Feb. 27 2020

The Brainerd Riverfront could be getting a massive facelift in the near future.

Brainerd City Council recently agreed to match funds for a grant for a riverfront park that would be placed along East River Road by the North Star Apartments. Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation, the group behind the project since 2015, now must look to secure funding to bring the project to life.

The Riverfront Committee will be bringing their final designs for their project to the city council next month.

Nathan Green

