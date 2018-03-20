DONATE

Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey Wins Back-To-Back State Titles

Mar. 19 2018
The Brainerd Warriors returned home as state champions as a crowd of family, friends, and community members was there to welcome them after their second straight undefeated season.

They were escorted by the Baxter Police Department, Brainerd Police Department, Brainerd Fire Department, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and North Ambulance Brainerd.

“Two in a row is really cool,” said head coach Todd Person. “It had been seventeen years since the team had won a state championship, and to get two undefeated seasons back-to-back has been a fun time.”

“It’s really unique,” said senior Cody Vleck. “Not a lot of people get to experience it and I’m just thankful I got to. I got to experience it with a really good group of kids for teammates and a really good coaching staff.”

After heading into the third period tied 4-4 in the championship game against Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound, Brainerd scored seven times and didn’t allow a shot on net.

“We just kind of looked at each other and said, ‘this is your time’ to those senior captains, and they stepped up gave us a really good performance,” said Person.

