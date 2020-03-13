Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey Dominates the State

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One local high school team that has built a dynasty in recent years is the Brainerd adapted floor hockey team. The Warriors have won three straight state championships, and we found out why the program has been so dominant in recent years.

Adapted floor hockey is an sport for those student-athletes that are unable to perform at the varsity level due to physical ailments.

Unfortunately, the Brainerd adapted floor hockey team won’t have a chance to defend their three-time state title as it was announced on Thursday that the state tournament has been cancelled due to the risk of further spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.