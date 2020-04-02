Boser’s Stellar 2020 Shortened Season May or May Not Be His Last Run

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One player that was off to a great start to his senior year on the Bemidji State baseball team was outfielder Noah Boser. The Pierz alum was looking like he was going to make his last year his best year before it all came to a surprising and unexpected end.

In the 12 games played this year, Boser led the NSIC with four triples and ranked seventh in batting average. The Pierz alum also ranked fifth in the conference with a .509 on base percentage. Boser led the Beavers in slugging percentage, hits, and runs scored before the BSU baseball season came to an abrupt end.