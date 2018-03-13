Bones Discovered At Bemidji Home Don’t Appear To Be Human
Bones that were discovered in a crawl space of a home in Bemidji over the weekend do not appear to be human bones.
Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says detectives were called to the home on Irvine Avenue on Saturday. Mastin says a preliminary examination of the bones by detectives and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that the bones do not appear to be human.
A more thorough exam is scheduled to confirm this finding.
