Bomb Threat in Brainerd School District Determined to Be Hoax

Lakeland News — Dec. 6 2023

A bomb threat involving the Brainerd School District today has been determined to be a hoax.

The threat was made just before 10 this morning. Brainerd Police Chief John Davis says his department immediately investigated and worked collaboratively with Brainerd Public Schools.

Davis says investigators learned this specific threat targeted at least 10 other school districts in Minnesota and was similar to past threats to school districts that were determined to be hoaxes. Investigators haven’t identified any credible threats to the school district’s students or staff, but the police department has increased its presence around the school facilities.

The incident is still an active investigation.

