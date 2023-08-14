Boil Water Advisory Remains in Effect for City of Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A boil water advisory continues to be in effect for the city of Brainerd. Brainerd Public Utilities is advising its customers to continue to follow this advisory until further notice.

Total coliform bacteria was detected last Thursday, and all of the city’s water is affected. The boil water advisory will remain in effect until the Minnesota Department of Health confirms there is no more total coliform bacteria in the water.

The City of Brainerd held a water distribution event for those affected on Saturday morning and held another one this evening. From 5:30 until 7:30 tonight, Brainerd Public Utilities customers were able to receive one case of water and a one-gallon jug of water while supplies lasted.

BPU says they are continuing to work around the clock in disinfecting the water supply. Workers are chlorinating the system and flushing the water to discharged the contaminated water out of the system.

Officials say they are hopeful their work will eliminate the total coliform in the water system on Wednesday. They will notify the public as soon as possible when they have these results.

Updates on the boil water advisory can be found on the BPU website.

