Boil Water Advisory Issued for Brainerd Residents

Lakeland News — Aug. 10 2023

Residents of the city of Brainerd are being warned to boil their water before drinking it or using it for food prep.

On Thursday night, Brainerd Public Utilities posted on its Facebook page that the city’s water is contaminated with total coliform bacteria. The warning says all residents who live in northern Brainerd, north of Graydon Ave. and north of Wright St. to the city limits, should boil their drinking and food preparation water to avoid getting sick.

It’s unclear how the water became contaminated, Brainerd Public Utilities says but it may be due to construction that took place on July 27th. BPU also says that Brainerd does not normally disinfect its water, but that they are taking steps to correct the problem and will be chlorinating the water for 24 hours before retesting samples.

BPU states that they expect to resolve the problem by Monday, August 14th. More information on the boil water advisory and the health effects from using contaminated water can be found on the Brainerd Public Utilities website.

By — Lakeland News

