Body of Missing Morrison Co. Woman Found in NW Minnesota

A body located in a cornfield in northwestern Minnesota yesterday has been confirmed to be the body of a missing Morrison County woman.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert on Sunday that 60-year-old Beth Super went missing on Saturday morning. Super left her home in Flensburg and never arrived at her destination in Todd County.

Her vehicle was located Monday near in rural Nielsville, which is about 20 miles southwest of Crookston in Polk County, near the North Dakota border. Yesterday, a body was found in a cornfield near the area where the vehicle was located.

Today, a medical examiner identified the woman located in the cornfield as Beth Super. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released.

