Body of Missing Brainerd Man Found Near Mississippi River

Mary BalstadJul. 21 2022

The Brainerd Police Department located the body of a Brainerd man three days after he was reported missing.

According to Chief Deputy John Davis, the body of John Ciminski, 64, was found on July 21st shortly after 1 P.M. This discovery came after a credible source provided information that Ciminski was spotted walking near Bluff Avenue in Brainerd. Law enforcement then searched the area between Bluff Avenue and the Mississippi River. His body was found shortly thereafter.

Ciminski was reported missing on July 18th by his family. Brainerd police investigated his disappearance and requested any citizens review surveillance footage. Both law enforcement and Ciminski’s family were concerned as it was reported Ciminski suffered from a chronic medical condition.

An autopsy will be performed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Currently, no foul play is suspected.

Condolences are given to Ciminski’s family by the Brainerd Police Department. The police also thank the following for assisting in this case: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Baxter Police Department, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources-Enforcement Division, Brainerd Fire Department, Crow Wing County Drone Team, and the Central Lakes Search and Rescue K9 team.

By — Mary Balstad

