Brainerd Police Department Seeking Help in Locating Missing Man

Mary BalstadJul. 20 2022

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released a report of a missing Brainerd man today.

John Ciminski
Credit: MN BCA

John Ciminski, 64, is reported missing as of July 18th. According to the release, Ciminski’s last known location is North Brainerd. His family reports he was walking there around 8 A.M. on July 16th. There was no known or suspected destination. Ciminski is described as possibly wearing a dark blue Minnesota Twins t-shirt and grey pants. He is white, 5’11” with brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing approximately 250 lbs. He is reported to have a history of chronic medical conditions, causing concern from family and authorities for his wellbeing.

If any information is known of Ciminski’s whereabouts, contact the Brainerd Police Department at (218) 829-2805.

By — Mary Balstad

