Brainerd Police Department Seeking Help in Locating Missing Man

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released a report of a missing Brainerd man today.

John Ciminski, 64, is reported missing as of July 18th. According to the release, Ciminski’s last known location is North Brainerd. His family reports he was walking there around 8 A.M. on July 16th. There was no known or suspected destination. Ciminski is described as possibly wearing a dark blue Minnesota Twins t-shirt and grey pants. He is white, 5’11” with brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing approximately 250 lbs. He is reported to have a history of chronic medical conditions, causing concern from family and authorities for his wellbeing.

If any information is known of Ciminski’s whereabouts, contact the Brainerd Police Department at (218) 829-2805.

