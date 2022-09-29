Body of Missing Blaine Man Recovered Near Pequot Lakes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A body of a missing man was found in West Twin Lake near Pequot Lakes yesterday after extensive search efforts.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, the unnamed victim from Blaine was driving his 2006 Ford Fusion southbound on Highway 371 when his vehicle went off the road. The vehicle then reportedly rolled into West Twin Lake.

The MSP report dates the time of the accident on September 28th at 3:17 p.m. The victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. No alcohol was involved. Road conditions were wet.

The Pequot Lakes Police Department also released a statement on their Facebook page. Officials state local law enforcement was alerted of a missing person. During the course of their investigation into the matter, signs that a vehicle left the roadway along Highway 371 and near County Road 29 were evident. Law enforcement then located the Ford Fusion at the bottom of West Twin Lake. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Pequot Lakes Police Department states the investigation is currently ongoing. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.

