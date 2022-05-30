Lakeland PBS

Body Found in Mille Lacs Lake, Presumed to Be Missing Garrison Man

May. 30 2022

A body found this past Saturday in Mille Lacs Lake may be that of a missing Garrison man.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a floating body was found in Mille Lacs Lake near Wigwam Bay. The body was recovered and sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and further investigation.

Based on the clothing found, the body is believed to be that of 30-year-old Matthew James-Peter Chapel, Jr., who has been missing since April 11th. Chapel was last seen leaving a Vineland residence along Migizi Drive on foot. A search by local law enforcement and the community has been underway since he was reported missing.

The body is not yet confirmed to be Chapel. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Mille Lacs Tribal Police have been working together on this missing person’s case. If anyone has any information on Chapel’s disappearance or death, they can contact the Mille Lacs Tribal Police at (320)-532-3430.

