Body Discovered Outside A Bemidji Home

Josh Peterson
Nov. 20 2017
Few details are available after police discover a body of a male outside a Bemidji home early Sunday Morning.

Shortly after 3:00am Bemidji Police Officers received a report of an unresponsive person outside a residence in the 2600 block of Birchmont Drive NE.

Upon arrival, Bemidji Police Officers and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputies found a male not breathing and began lifesaving efforts.

Police officers and Sheriff’s Deputies were further assisted by Bemidji Fire and Bemidji Ambulance personnel,however the male was not able to be resuscitated.

The Bemidji Police Department continues to investigate this incident with the assistance of the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Officers do not suspect foul play and there is no danger to the public.

