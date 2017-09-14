DONATE

Updated: Bjerknes To Plead Guilty, Ages Of Victims Revealed

Bob Novak Looks To Unite Crosby As Mayor

Clayton Castle
Sep. 14 2017
The City of Crosby has seen a lot of turmoil in recent months following the March arrest of then-Mayor Jim Hunter on three felony charges. After Hunter’s resignation on August 25th, the city council appointed Bob Novak as Mayor this past Monday. Novak says Crosby is divided and he will work to bring the city back together.

And why not try to bring Crosby together? After all, there’s a lot to be positive about in Crosby.

While the city deeply divided, Novak will also work to repair the imagine of those working in city hall.

Despite the challenges that lie ahead, Novak says he is excited and looking forward to serving Crosby as Mayor.

Mr. Novak’s term as Mayor will run through the end of 2018.

