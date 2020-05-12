Blue Ox Success Series Coming to Brainerd Lakes Area This Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Blue Ox Success Series is here to help businesses in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

The Blue Ox Group’s mission statement explains what they do to help local businesses across the state:

With support from Anderson Brothers Construction, the Blue Ox Business Academy delivers local, affordable and high-quality training that strengthens our community by helping businesses succeed. By investing in yourself or your employees, you achieve the highest possible returns in enhanced skills, confidence and job satisfaction. Blue Ox trainers are professional presenters with engaging personalities and real-world experience. Participants make great peer connections and leave with tools and ideas to immediately put into action.

Starting yesterday and going through Friday, May 15th the Series has a multitude of different seminars to help give tips on improving things like E-Commerce and adjusting to pandemic times.

Many different businesses throughout the area are taking part in web seminars and online meetings throughout the week.

