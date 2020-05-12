Lakeland PBS

Blue Ox Success Series Coming to Brainerd Lakes Area This Week

Brad Hamilton — May. 12 2020

The Blue Ox Success Series is here to help businesses in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

The Blue Ox Group’s mission statement explains what they do to help local businesses across the state:

With support from Anderson Brothers Construction, the Blue Ox Business Academy delivers local, affordable and high-quality training that strengthens our community by helping businesses succeed. By investing in yourself or your employees, you achieve the highest possible returns in enhanced skills, confidence and job satisfaction. Blue Ox trainers are professional presenters with engaging personalities and real-world experience. Participants make great peer connections and leave with tools and ideas to immediately put into action.

Starting yesterday and going through Friday, May 15th the Series has a multitude of different seminars to help give tips on improving things like  E-Commerce and adjusting to pandemic times.

Many different businesses throughout the area are taking part in web seminars and online meetings throughout the week.

 

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Local Breweries Adapting to Pandemic Setbacks

Pine Peaks To Host Business After Hours

New Businesses Making Their Way To Bemidji Next Year

Business Network International Launches New Chapter In Brainerd

Latest Stories

Minnesota Department Of Health Pandemic Update

Posted on May. 12 2020

The Crow Wing Viking Festival Canceled

Posted on May. 12 2020

Bemidji Special Olympics 2020 Virtual Games Starts Now Through May 18th

Posted on May. 12 2020

Minnesota American Legion Baseball 2020 Season Canceled

Posted on May. 12 2020

Bemidji Bus Line Brings Awareness to Staggering Halt Due to COVID-19

Posted on May. 11 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.