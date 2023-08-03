Lakeland PBS

Blandin Paper Strike in Grand Rapids Continues After Wednesday Talks

Lakeland News — Aug. 3 2023

Blandin Paper Company workers in Grand Rapids will continue to strike after an offer fell through during the latest negotiations.

UPM Blandin released a statement Tuesday which said negotiation talks were held that day between the company and Teamsters Local 346 members. The company said they proposed a revised multi-year offer that included year over year wage increases, additional paid time off, and an increase to employer health saving accounts. But the union reportedly declined to consider the offer.

In their statement, Blandin said that they remain “engaged in and committed to the bargaining process.” They say they are also hopeful they “can move forward and reach an agreement when negotiations resume.”

Workers have been on strike for over two weeks in part due to the current two-tier wage system. Lakeland News will have more coverage and a response from Teamsters Local 346 on Thursday night’s newscast.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Grand Rapids’ North Central Research and Outreach Center Holds Annual Visitor’s Day All Day Long

UPM Blandin Employees in Grand Rapids Continue Strike with Community Support

No Resolution Reached as Blandin Paper Strike in Grand Rapids Reaches Day 6

Cluster of Legionnaires’ Disease in Grand Rapids Under Investigation

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.