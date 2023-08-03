Blandin Paper Strike in Grand Rapids Continues After Wednesday Talks

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Blandin Paper Company workers in Grand Rapids will continue to strike after an offer fell through during the latest negotiations.

UPM Blandin released a statement Tuesday which said negotiation talks were held that day between the company and Teamsters Local 346 members. The company said they proposed a revised multi-year offer that included year over year wage increases, additional paid time off, and an increase to employer health saving accounts. But the union reportedly declined to consider the offer.

In their statement, Blandin said that they remain “engaged in and committed to the bargaining process.” They say they are also hopeful they “can move forward and reach an agreement when negotiations resume.”

Workers have been on strike for over two weeks in part due to the current two-tier wage system. Lakeland News will have more coverage and a response from Teamsters Local 346 on Thursday night’s newscast.

