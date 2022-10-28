Blackduck Woman Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash North of Bemidji
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash north of Bemidji early Thursday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV, driven by 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove of Blackduck, was northbound on Highway 89 about 15 miles northwest of Bemidji at Ness Road NW. Oakgrove lost control of her vehicle just after 12 a.m., and it rolled into the ditch.
A passenger in the vehicle, 50-year-old Dell Johnson of Blackduck, suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash. Oakgrove and another passenger, 43-year-old Melissa Perkins of Ponemah, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The State Patrol report says no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt, and that alcohol was involved with driver Oakgrove.
