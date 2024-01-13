Lakeland PBS

Blackduck Woman Dies in Head-on Crash in Beltrami County

Lakeland News — Jan. 12 2024

A 76-year-old Blackduck woman has died in a head-on collision in Beltrami County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports Kathleen Patch was driving a car on Lumberjack Road when she attempted to pass a tractor pulling a hay bail trailer. As she attempted to pass, she collided with a pickup headed the opposite direction.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened in a no-passing zone on the road. Patch died at the scene of the crash about 30 miles north of Bemidji.

The driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Joseph Frenzel of Puposky, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

By — Lakeland News

