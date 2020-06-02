Lakeland PBS

Blackduck Mayor Resigns After Sharing Controversial Meme About Protestors

Lakeland News — Jun. 1 2020

Rudy Patch, the mayor of Blackduck, has resigned after sharing a controversial meme on his Facebook page over the weekend. Patch announced his resignation today.

The meme he shared showed a blood-covered vehicle with the caption saying, “I DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU MEAN BY PROTESTORS ON THE FREEWAY – I CAME THROUGH NO PROBLEM.” Patch said he is accepting responsibility for his actions by resigning but says he does not support running over protestors, citing his work as a first responder saving lives, not taking them.

The Blackduck City Council had called an emergency meeting for Monday night to address Patch’s actions, but that meeting was called off after Patch announced his resignation.

