Apr 1, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Blackduck Man Dies in One-Vehicle Crash in Beltrami County

A 37-year-old Blackduck man has died in a one-vehicle crash in Beltrami County.

The man’s name will not be released until tomorrow, but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at 1:45 on Saturday morning in Hines Township. According to the crash report, a man was driving a car north on Highway 72 when it went off the road and crashed into the right ditch.

No other details have been released.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Fire at Brainerd Home on Sunday Contained to Attic

Community

Brainerd Supermileage Club Looks to Run Their 1st E-Go-Kart In Indianapolis

Education & Government

White Earth, Mille Lacs, Leech Lake Tribes to Hold Primary Elections on April 2

Community

Brainerd Public Library Distributing Protective Glasses for Solar Eclipse