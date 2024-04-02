Blackduck Man Dies in One-Vehicle Crash in Beltrami County

A 37-year-old Blackduck man has died in a one-vehicle crash in Beltrami County.

The man’s name will not be released until tomorrow, but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at 1:45 on Saturday morning in Hines Township. According to the crash report, a man was driving a car north on Highway 72 when it went off the road and crashed into the right ditch.

No other details have been released.