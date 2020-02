Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the whole month of February, Bemidji State University’s Black Student Union has been hosting events for everyone to enjoy and understand Black culture. On Thursday, the organization hosted a presentation on storytelling and leadership within the Black community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today