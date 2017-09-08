Bjerknes Hearing Rescheduled For A Third Time

For the third time, a hearing for former Bemidji Middle School Assistant Principal, Brandon Bjerknes, 34, has been rescheduled.

Bjerknes is charged with federal sex crimes including child pornography. He also faces multiple charges at a state level for engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child.

Bjerknes was scheduled to appear in state district court on the morning of September 11th, but that hearing has now been scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, October 2. Currently both county and federal attorneys are still working to obtain a plea agreement.

On May 31, Bjerknes was charged with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography and one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.