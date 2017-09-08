DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bjerknes Hearing Rescheduled For A Third Time

Josh Peterson
Sep. 8 2017
Leave a Comment

Brandon Bjerknes

For the third time, a hearing for former Bemidji Middle School Assistant Principal, Brandon Bjerknes, 34, has been rescheduled.

Bjerknes is charged with federal sex crimes including child pornography. He also faces multiple charges at a state level for engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child.

Bjerknes was scheduled to appear in state district court on the morning of September 11th, but that hearing has now been scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, October 2. Currently both county and federal attorneys are still working to obtain a plea agreement.

On May 31, Bjerknes was charged with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography and one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Court Appearance Waived For The Man Who Struck A School Bus

Two Area Attorneys Appointed To Ninth Judicial District Vacancies

Update: Motorcycle Fleeing Police In Beltrami County Leaves One Person Dead

Bjerknes Hearing Postponed For A Second Time

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

Court Appearance Waived For The Man Who Struck A School Bus

The driver of a car that hit a Bemidji school bus last May now has a tentative sentencing date set in Beltrami County District Court. Thomas Lee
Posted on Sep. 8 2017

Latest Stories

Court Appearance Waived For The Man Who Struck A School Bus

Posted on Sep. 8 2017

Vehicle Thefts On The Rise In Morrison County

Posted on Sep. 8 2017

Shriners To Celebrate In Bemidji This Weekend

Posted on Sep. 8 2017

Gubernatorial Candidate Matt Dean Makes Stop In Bemidji

Posted on Sep. 8 2017

Lakewood Health System Gives Tour Of Renovated And Expanded Emergency Department

Posted on Sep. 8 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.