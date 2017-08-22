Bjerknes Hearing Postponed For A Second Time
For a second time, a hearing for former Bemidji Middle School Assistant Principal, Brandon Bjerknes, (34) has been postponed.
Bjerknes is charged with federal sex crimes including child pornography. He also faces multiple charges at a state level for engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child.
Bjerknes was scheduled to appear in state district court Monday morning, but that hearing has now been scheduled for Monday, September 11.
On May 31, Bjerknes was charged with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography and one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.
One Comment
Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the extensions?
