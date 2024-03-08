Lakeland PBS

Bill with Housing & Infrastructure Funding for Bemidji Area Passes US House

Lakeland News — Mar. 7 2024

Legislation that will provide funding for expanded access to housing and enable infrastructure improvements in the Bemidji area has passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

The funding would provide $1 million to engineer, construct, and install a sanitary sewer system in Northern Township and $200,000 to help update shelters run by the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless in Beltrami County. U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith have worked to get the funding for the project, and the bill will now go to the Senate for final passage.

Klobuchar and Smith have been actively involved in securing this federal funding for projects benefiting communities across the state through a process called Congressionally Directed Spending. According to a press release, during the CDS process, Klobuchar and Smith have considered project proposals and advocated for funding in close coordination with leaders from across the state.

By — Lakeland News

