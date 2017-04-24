DONATE

Former BSU Football Coach Tesch and BSU Reach Agreement

Bill O’Reilly To Return On Monday Podcast

Clayton Castle
Apr. 24 2017
Just days after he was dismissed from his show on the Fox News Channel, Bill O’Reilly will return to the airwaves for the first time on Monday evening on his podcast, “No Spin News,” according to his website.

The podcast will mark the first time that O’Reilly has appeared on a news talk show format in over two weeks when he left “The O’Reilly Factor” to take a vacation.

O’Reilly was fired from “The O’Reilly Factor” on Wednesday afternoon after multiple allegations of sexual harassment towards female colleagues at Fox News. The show was re-named “The Factor” and hosted by Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld for the final three episodes.

O’Reilly has denied the allegations and call his dismissal “tremendously disheartening.”

Below is a statement released by O’Reilly following his dismissal form Fox News:

“Over the past 20 years at Fox News, I have been extremely proud to launch and lead one of the most successful news programs in history, which has consistently informed and entertained millions of Americans and significantly contributed to building Fox into the dominant news network in television. It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today. I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers. I wish only the best for Fox News Channel.”

Bill O’Reilly’s “No Spin News” podcast will air at 7:00 P.M. ET/6:00 P.M. CT on www.billoreilly.com.

