Bid for South Brainerd Road Project Comes in 17% Under Estimate

The City of Brainerd has accepted a bid for a reconstruction project for several residential roads in South Brainerd.

The project in total is about 18 blocks of road. Because of the size of the project, there will be two phases.

The full reconstruction project includes repaving the roads, new curbs, full sidewalk replacement, and utility replacement. The bid came in at 17% under City Engineer Jessie Dehn’s estimate of $4.32 million. Getting the project out to bid earlier than usual could have helped with receiving a favorable bid.

Dehn expects the project to last the entire construction season. The construction season is usually from late April until September.

