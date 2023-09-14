Bicyclist Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Car Near Crosslake
A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries on Tuesday after being struck by a motor vehicle.
According to a press release from the Crosslake Police Department, the collision was reported just before 1 p.m. on County Road 3, just south of Crosslake.
Emergency responders administered lifesaving measures on the woman who was injured. She was then flown to a St. Cloud hospital due to her injuries.
The driver of the vehicle that struck her remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
