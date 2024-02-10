Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Career Academies Holds Culinary Exploring Post At Lueken’s Village Foods

Lakeland News — Feb. 9 2024

The Bemidji Career Academies, a partnership between the Boy Scouts of America and Bemidji High School helps students ages 14 to 20 gain exposure to different career options, recently held a culinary exploring post at Lueken’s Village Foods-South.

There are six more exploring posts this month, the next exploring post will be held at Sanford Hospital on Tuesday, February 13 and another one taking place on February 15 here at Lakeland PBS.

