Benefit Held to Help Pequot Lakes Couple Recovering from COVID

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Pequot Lakes couple is slowly on the mend after coming down with COVID-19, but with many bills having piled up during their hospitalizations, family and friends put on a benefit to help with expenses.

Hospitalized because of COVID-19, Todd Lynes and Bobbie Luchka had a community of support to help them during a difficult time.

“Today is all about just raising money for Todd and Bobbie,” said benefit organizer Michelle Wahoske. “They went through a lot of things with this COVID thing, and just helping out financially with bills and anything that they need the money for to get back on top.”

Their troubles first started when their son came home from school not feeling well.

“My stepson got COVID first, so Bobbie and I had to be out of work, and then I tested positive about four, five days later,” said Lynes.

After receiving COVID tests for work, Luchka first tested negative, while Lynes tested positive and thought he was fine. But Luchka said he soon started to act very delusional.

“Apparently I called my boss and wasn’t very pleasant with him on the phone, so he called my fiancée and asked her to check on me, and she said I was just grey, and I honestly don’t even remember being brought in to the hospital,” explained Lynes.

According to doctors, it’s a miracle he survived.

“He had 20% oxygen and that’s it,” said Jean Lynes, Todd’s mother. “He didn’t even know he was supposed to walk out the door. Couldn’t get in the car, Couldn’t put on his seat belt, so when he got there and they took his oxygen level and it was at 20, they put him right away into urgent care.”

After losing 50 pounds and having pneumonia, Lynes realized these were just a few of many obstacles he would have to overcome.

“I get winded very easily at this point,” said Lynes. “It’ll take a long time for my lungs to heal if they do heal completely, and the nerve damage in my legs and feet, they’re telling me could take two years to heal.

Lynes and Luchka both continue to deal with COVID-19 related health issues and say that you never know what your next day might be, and to never take life for granted.

Monetary donations can be made to First Western Bank in Nisswa for the Todd Lynes and Bobbie Luchka benefit. You can also drop off a silent donation at Viking Label & Packaging in Nisswa.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today