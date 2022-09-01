Lakeland PBS

Bena Woman Arrested in Connection with Fatal Arson Fire

Lakeland News — Aug. 31 2022

A 34-year-old Bena woman has been arrested in connection with an arson fire where human remains were discovered.

The fire happened around 7 PM on Tuesday at a camping trailer in the 4700 block of Allens Bay Drive SE near Cass Lake. The camper trailer was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and after the fire was extinguished, human remains were found inside it.

A press release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says deputies learned a woman had started the fire and left the scene. Core Lee Quaderer was arrested in Brooklyn Center today related to the fire and is being held pending formal charges.

The body has been sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

