Bemidji’s South Shore Transforms For Hockey Day

Josh Peterson
Dec. 6 2018
In the shadow of the Sanford Center on Lake Bemidji’s South Shore, the sound of construction could be heard. But this is no ordinary project, as the city is preparing the site for the 2019 installment of Hockey Day Minnesota. With anticipation rising, the host city is prepared to raise the bar.

While the banners around the site say January 17th through the 19th, it’s full steam ahead while keeping all the moving parts on track.

The location has been evolving a little bit each day, and now, more noticeable changes are beginning to take shape.

Over the next few weeks, massive bleachers will be hauled in and put into place, followed by the hockey glass and boards, creating a rapid transformation on Lake Bemidji’s South Shore. The transformation has also acted as a catalyst in driving ticket sales.

With the calendar coming to a close on 2018, the new year will kick off with one of the largest Hockey Day celebrations ever.

