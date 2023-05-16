Bemidji’s Rural Minnesota CEP Hosts Annual Spring Bumper-to-Bumper Job Fair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In an effort to continue their mission of bridging would-be employees to employers, Rural Minnesota CEP in Bemidji held their annual Spring Bumper-to-Bumper Job Fair.

The event saw several businesses from a number of fields such as healthcare, manufacturing, and education set up tables and gave out information from their vehicles. This also offered companies the chance to showcase the number of jobs available to the public to help with the ongoing workforce shortage.

“I think it’s important to get the word out about how many jobs are actually available,” said Rural Minnesota CEP Bemidji Team Leader Billie Jo Greene. “Sometimes when you hear ‘low unemployment rate,’ people think there’s no jobs out there, but there’s plenty of jobs for everybody.”

“It’s actually in person, you get to talk to somebody in the company,” said Rural Minnesota CEP Bemidji Youth Coordinator Jennifer Person. “So I think the casual environment is not so intimidating.”

Rural Minnesota CEP also provides several programs to the community including paid work experience for youth, as well as on the job training for adults.

