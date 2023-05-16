Lakeland PBS

Bemidji’s Rural Minnesota CEP Hosts Annual Spring Bumper-to-Bumper Job Fair

Justin OthoudtMay. 16 2023

In an effort to continue their mission of bridging would-be employees to employers, Rural Minnesota CEP in Bemidji held their annual Spring Bumper-to-Bumper Job Fair.

The event saw several businesses from a number of fields such as healthcare, manufacturing, and education set up tables and gave out information from their vehicles. This also offered companies the chance to showcase the number of jobs available to the public to help with the ongoing workforce shortage.

“I think it’s important to get the word out about how many jobs are actually available,” said Rural Minnesota CEP Bemidji Team Leader Billie Jo Greene. “Sometimes when you hear ‘low unemployment rate,’ people think there’s no jobs out there, but there’s plenty of jobs for everybody.”

“It’s actually in person, you get to talk to somebody in the company,” said Rural Minnesota CEP Bemidji Youth Coordinator Jennifer Person. “So I think the casual environment is not so intimidating.”

Rural Minnesota CEP also provides several programs to the community including paid work experience for youth, as well as on the job training for adults.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Bemidji Area School Board Makes Changes to Chair Election Process

In Business: Traveling Art Pub Blends Art Education with Business Partnerships

Air Quality Alert Issued for Tuesday for Northern MN Due to Wildfire Smoke

America’s Little Miss Minnesota Princess Works to Support Bemidji Animal Shelter

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.