Bemidji’s Railroad Corridor Project Almost Derailed

For years, Bemidji’s Railroad Corridor has been a topic of conversation, and now the project has come to a point where time is running out if they wish to meet an upcoming deadline.

While the city has contracted with the St. Paul Port Authority to help redevelop the land, time is of the essence as there is a looming deadline for necessary grants.

The phases would include a needed review of the land, which would cost over $320,000. The conversation turned to funding and how to pay for the next steps when there are citywide infrastructure needs on the horizon.

Mayor Rita Albrecht says there is a lot of support for the project and that there is interest in a partnership with Greater Bemidji to make it happen, but other council members wish to wait.

The topic was tabled to provide further review of the project and to allow council members Roger Hellquist and Ron Johnson, who were absent at the meeting, to be part of the conversation.