Bemidji’s Nameless Coalition for the Homeless Renovates Day Center Thanks to Grant

Lakeland News — Feb. 2 2024

By Zy’Riah Simmons

After receiving a $600,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless moved forward with renovations on their day center in Bemidji. The day center will be a place where homeless individuals can access services.

Once the renovations are done, the office spaces in the building will be available for people to use to access services.

