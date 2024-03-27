Bemidji’s Jackson Fogelson to Compete in Drive, Chip and Putt Competition at Augusta National

The Masters doesn’t tee off for another three weeks, but there is one local golfer who, despite the snow, is working on his swing to prepare for the annual Drive, Chip and Putt challenge that precedes the historic golf tournament.

Jackson Fogelson of Bemidji qualified as one of 10 national finalists back in October in the Boys 12-13 division, and he now has a unique opportunity to showcase his abilities at Augusta National Golf Club. At the age of 12, his trophy shelf already displays medals and trophies from over 100 tournaments and events he’s competed in over the past five years. But what he enjoys most about the game isn’t just winning.

“I just like that it’s not really about how big or how tall or anything like that,” he said, “It’s about what’s inside your head, not on the outside.”

Jackson took an interest in golf when he was three. Four years later, he was playing competitively.

“The first tournament he ever played, it was his idea,” said Jackson’s father Mike Fogelson, “and I wasn’t necessarily excited about it because he was only seven, but he went and won and he had a lot of fun doing it. You want to help them chase their goals and their dreams, which you also want to make sure you’re not pushing too hard. So there’s a balance there.”

After four previous attempts at the Drive, Chip and Putt challenge, Jackson finally punched his ticket to Augusta National, where he gets to realize his dream of playing at one of golf’s most prestigious courses.

“It’s pretty awesome because you know that Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer were on there,” Jackson explained. “And I’m pretty excited. I want to have a lot of fun there. Of course, I want to win, but I want to enjoy most of it.”

He also has dreams of eventually returning to the home of the Masters as a pro, but he plans to go to college first.

“Well, my goals are to go either to Florida, Oklahoma, or Arizona State for golf,” he said. “And then I want to get to the PGA Tour and have a great first season and then qualify for Augusta and just have a really good career.”

The journey for Jackson has become a family affair with his dad, Mike, caddying for him in tournaments. Although, Mike’s mostly just there for support.

“He’s always a good motivator, he never talks about anything like technical or physical,” said Jackson, “But he always reminds me to stay positive.”

“He knows his game!” added Mike. “Sometimes the caddie is just there to carry the bag and, you know, say some encouraging things every once in a while to remind them that there’s still another shot to hit.”

Jackson has many more shots in front of him. But for now, the nine at the Drive, Chip and Putt competition in less than two weeks will be the biggest to date. And he knows to win, he will need more than just a smooth stroke.

“Steph Curry made a really great motto, ‘Nervousness is greatness about to happen,'” he said. “I always tell myself [that] before I’m going up there to swing. So that’s helped me a lot in the Drive, Chip and Putt.”

Jackson Fogelson is the only golfer from Minnesota to qualify for this years Drive, Chip and Putt. The competition will be held on Sunday, April 7 at Augusta National Golf Club ahead of The Masters Tournament.

