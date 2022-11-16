Bemidji’s Annual Community Holiday Meal to Be Delivered for Thanksgiving

Click to print (Opens in new window)

For the past 42 years, families in need around the Bemidji area have been able to receive a festive dinner thanks to Bemidji’s annual Community Holiday Meal.

“For years I’ve felt this is very important,” said Bemidji Community Meal Treasurer Kathy Luepke. “Everybody has a good time, and the people at home very much appreciate getting the meal.”

In the past, the community meal program has offered sit-down dinners for those in need, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, the meals have had to be delivery only.

“For this year, we’ll be delivering meals to the homebound people,” explained Luepke. “They’ll have a full Thanksgiving meal, with a turkey, and potatoes and gravy and stuffing and the whole works.”

In addition, the program is currently looking for volunteers for their upcoming food preparation, which will take place next Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the Bemidji Eagles Club.

“There’s a lot of work and a lot of people and a lot of organization to get it done,” said Luepke. “But I think that they all feel that its very important to have a good time and there’s a lot of comradery to work together.”

To request a meal for Thanksgiving, or to volunteer for next Wednesday’s food packing event, you can reach organizer Karen Oftelie by calling (218) 214-3452. Registration to receive a meal ends this Friday, Nov. 18 at noon.

