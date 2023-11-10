Bemidji’s AirCorps Aviation Shares WWII Plane Restoration Work Ahead of Veterans Day

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

AirCorps Aviation in Bemidji held an open house celebration for Veterans Day on Thursday, where guests were given a behind-the-scenes tour of their restoration shop and their work on rebuilding World War II-era aircraft.

The company opens its doors to the Bemidji community every year around Veterans Day to welcome those interested in learning more about the history of World War II and to pay tribute to those who served – and for those who gave their lives in defense of their country.

“I think it’s fun to share, you know, the story of aviation appeals to a pretty wide group of people – kids, adults, elders – and it’s interesting in that you can see kids inspired by aviation but we can also connect the Veterans Day events to what we do here,” said Eric Trueblood, Aircorps Aviation Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Since its founding in 2011, AirCorps Aviation has received numerous awards, enabling to the company to provide detailed tours and bring more people to the area to learn more about aviation history.

“Here at AirCorps Aviation, we restore World War II aircraft and contract manufacture for the aviation industry kind of all of the world,” explained Trueblood. “And our aircraft that we restore have been flown all over the world, received a lot of accolades in terms of the authenticity and the restoration quality, and while it might look like a lot of structures that are being fabricated or assembled, those things come together and ultimately fly out of Bemidji, and the interest in the airplanes that we restore brings a lot of following to the local community here, and we bring a lot of people to the community who see Bemidji through our work.”

One employee who spoke to Lakeland News expressed his enthusiasm for his job.

“It hasn’t changed,” said Paul Haukebo, Aircorps Aviation Restoration Specialist. “It’s amazing just to – even when you go through the drawings and all the enormous effort throughout the country, from people that design the aircraft to people that made the materials, that riveted the aircraft together, and first and foremost the people that flew them through combat.”

Veterans from the Bemidji area also gave their input on the day’s event.

“This is a great facility in Bemidji,” said U.S. Air Force veteran Randy Wright. “It’s surprising that we have this here, so it’s fun to see these old aircraft and kind of feel part of it, I guess, a little bit.”

In bringing attention to World War II aviation, the open house let people see the designs from decades past.

“I’m in awe of the technology that they had nearly 75 years ago and I can’t imagine the design, the brains, and the hard work that went into these aircraft, it still amazes me,” said Wright. “We’re in the jet age and whatever’s beyond that, but these things were pretty remarkable.”

AirCorps Aviation’s next open house event will be on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

