Bemidji Woman Dead After Head-On Collision Near Leech Lake

Destiny Wiggins — May. 5 2021

A Bemidji woman is dead after a head-on collision near Leech Lake.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 23-year-old Darlene Johnson of Bemidji was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix southbound on Highway 371 in Wilkinson Township in Cass County. Johnson was approaching Oak Point Road when her vehicle collided with a 2016 Ford F150 that was traveling northbound. The Ford F150 rolled and landed on its roof, while the Pontiac came to a rest and landed in a ditch.

The driver of the Ford F150 was Steven Lasser, 24, of Roseville. Lasser was transported to the Sanford Hospital West Fargo with life-threatening injuries. Alcohol was reported to be in Lasser’s system during the time of the incident.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

